"The answer is always no" - Freddie Prinze Jr. on working for WWE again

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently discussed the possibility of returning to his role in the company.

A star of films like Scooby Doo and I Know What You Did Last Summer, Freddie Prinze Jr. added WWE to his resume in 2008. He worked as part of the company's creative team for around a year, but quit to spend more time with his family. Prior to stepping down from the role, Prinze Jr. was supposedly going to be made head writer of Friday Night SmackDown.

While speaking about his WWE experience on a recent edition of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Prinze discussed the nature of WWE's creative work. He mentioned that it's a job that requires a hundred percent of one's focus. He also stated that there was no chance of him ever returning to his role in Vince McMahon's company.

“I’ve been asked on social media if I would go back and write for WWE and the answer is always no,” he said. (H/T WrestingNews.co)

He went on to elaborate:

"This is as honest as I can possibly be, is that it is a job that requires 100%. This is my opinion, and this is what worked for me, is that when I was able to give 100% and not focus on family, friends, or anything else, I was really, really good. When I wasn’t able to do that, it just wasn’t where it deserved to be.”

Did Freddie Prinze Jr ever work with WWE again?

Outside of his writing duties, Prinze also featured on-screen as the RAW guest host, and briefly returned to the company in 2010 in a production role.

He also made an on-screen appearance as Vince McMahon's doctor in a dream sequence skit.

The Hollywood star left company permanently in 2012. He has been running his podcast, Wrestling With Freddie, since November 2021.

It's always interesting to hear stories from Freddie Prinze Jr.'s behind-the-scenes perspective in WWE. You can read more about him by clicking here.

