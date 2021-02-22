"I have no idea" - Matt Cardona opens up about wedding plans with Chelsea Green

Matt Cardona is currently engaged to WWE SmackDown Superstar Chelsea Green. The two began dating back in 2017, with the happy couple taking the big step in April of 2019. They were originally supposed to wed at some point in 2020. However, due to the global pandemic, plans were unfortunately pushed back.

She said Ooh Yeah! pic.twitter.com/kq9I44FgTa — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 5, 2019

Despite that, Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are still looking forward to the day that they stand across from one another as husband and wife. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cardona talked about the difficulties of tying the knot in a COVID-19-filled world.

Unfortunately, much like many couples in 2020, Cardona and Green were forced to put their wedding plans on hold. While it's definitely not ideal, Cardona and Green still plan on tying the knot, hopefully sooner rather than later. Cardona talked to Van Vliet about their up-in-the-air wedding plans.

"I have no idea. It was supposed to be New Year's Eve, this past New Year's Eve. We were gonna do it in Vegas. We realized this was all going down, like 'This is not gonna happen.' Luckily we had cancelled it before we'd gotten into the serious planning, setting up the venue and stuff like that. It wasn't as heartbreaking. We just don't know when it's gonna be because we just don't know when we'll be able to do it."

Matt Cardona reveals original bachelor party plans

Check me out on @chrisvanvliet’s podcast! Available wherever you get your podcasts! pic.twitter.com/xVt8nliUQB — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) February 19, 2021

Matt Cardona followed up, saying that Chelsea Green wanted to just go to a courtroom to get it done. However, he didn't want to do that and then have a major wedding afterward.

When it came to the bachelor party, what was the former Intercontinental Champion planning? Well, if you're a Matt Cardona fan, you probably knew exactly what he wanted to do.

"The original bachelor party plan was gonna be Disneyland in California and California Adventure. VIP Tour, private guide, do both parks in a day. That was gonna be the big bachelor party. Forget Vegas and the strip clubs. I want to go to Disneyland VIP tour, skip the lines."

For those that don't know, Matt Cardona is not only a big collector and fan of action figures, but is also a fan of amusement parks and rides. On multiple podcasts and interviews, he's talked about visiting places like Disneyland with co-workers.