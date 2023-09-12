"The Balds are Uniting!!" - Fans make hilarious jokes after Triple H was spotted next to billionaire at a major fashion show

Triple H was recently spotted at a major fashion show sitting next to billionaire Jeff Bezos, catching the attention of several fans and leading to some hilarious jokes online.

Jeff Bezos is a well-known name and face among the general public. He is responsible for building the largest e-commerce company in the world, Amazon, and was at one point in time known as the wealthiest man in the world. The billionaire was recently seen sitting next to WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, during the New York Fashion Week. The show saw star Maxxine Dupri walk the ramp.

Expand Tweet

Fans caught wind of the clip that was circulating on social media and had a field day with it. Many fans poked fun at a potential partnership between WWE and Amazon.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan speculated that Triple H and Jeff Bezos will be starting their own wrestling company together.

Expand Tweet

Another fan joked that Amazon Prime will try to sponsor the return of Cyber Monday.

Expand Tweet

One fan joked that WWE will sell SmackDown to Amazon next.

Expand Tweet

Triple H never spoke to Samoa Joe again after a backstage incident

Samoa Joe began working for WWE's developmental territories in the early years of his career. During this time, he wasn't involved in any notable storylines, and it seemed like the company had no direction for him. One day, Joe vented his frustrations to Triple H in catering, which didn't go down well.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Podcast, Joe recalled telling The Game 20 years ago that he could seriously hurt him in a real fight. Following this incident, Hunter never spoke to Joe again.

"He goes, 'Think you could kick my a**?'" Joe said, quoting The Game. "I just patted him on the shoulder, I said, 'Paul [Levesque], you'd be dead before you hit the ground,' and I walked away laughing, figuring he'd get a 'haha' out of it. Never talked to me again, so that might be another reason I cut my own throat in the business by saying that to the guy who wound up being on top!" [40:45 – 41:07]

Triple H has been a mainstay with WWE throughout his career and has risen the ranks to become the Chief Content Officer. The former world champion is set to remain in his position following the completion of WWE's takeover by the Endeavor Group.

What do you think Jeff Bezos and Triple H would've talked about when they were sitting next to each other? Let us know in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.