"The beginning of the End," "He's going to break The Judgment Day" - WWE Universe reacts to popular star joining the faction

The Judgment Day is growing on WWE RAW and has become one of the most dominant stables ever after adding another member to the faction. However, fans reacted to the entry of a new member, and many believe that the group is headed toward its doom after adding the 33-year-old star.

Earlier this year, The Judgment Day became powerful after the demise of The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown. The faction members added gold to the stable and made an interesting ally in the form of JD McDonagh when he received his main roster call-up.

After months of persisting and hard work for the stable, he was finally accepted into the faction by none other than Damian Priest. However, the WWE Universe reacts to his entry into the popular stable and believes that he might become the reason behind the faction's end in the near future.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After months of teasing, fans are happy for JD to finally make it into the group. However, many have pointed out that he has a story similar to the Honorary Uce storyline, and he might be the one to finally end The Judgment Day.

The Judgment Day is set to compete as a unit on the next WWE RAW

In 2022, Edge created The Judgment Day after he defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. However, the Rated-R Superstar didn't last in the faction for long as Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor turned on him after WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

Later, the faction grew stronger when Dominik Mysterio turned on Rey Mysterio and joined the heinous stable. After feuding with the WWE Hall of Famer for nearly a year, Finn Balor lost to Edge inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39 and ended their rivalry.

Meanwhile, the group grew in power in the coming months as they added more gold to the roster across all brands and divisions. Lately, the heinous stable is feuding against Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

On the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh will compete together for the first time as a unit against their upcoming opponents for Survivor Series to get the advantage for WarGames.

What are your thoughts on JD McDonagh joining The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

EC3 gets heated discussing NWA allegedly losing their TV deal right here.