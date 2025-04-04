The Bella Twins announce their WrestleMania weekend plans

Nikki and Brie Bella of The Bella Twins, have confirmed their status for WrestleMania weekend. The WWE Hall of Famers will be in the city when the event takes place in two weeks.

Ad

Nikki Bella competed in the Women's Royal Rumble match in January as a surprise entrant. The last time her twin sister, Brie, was in action was at the 2022 Rumble. It's WrestleMania season, and since WWE does a lot of guest appearances on TV, it wouldn't be surprising if one or both of them made an appearance.

The Bella Twins recently shared a clip on their X account, revealing that they will be in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend, which is on April 19 and 20. They also mentioned on their show that they would be meeting up with fans and doing a lot of stuff.

Ad

Trending

"We will see you all in Vegas baby. Brie Mooode," said Brie.

"That means I'm babysitting," said Nikki.

"You better believe it," said Brie.

"It's going to be wild," said Nikki.

You can check out the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea Green says Nikki Bella of The Bella Twins is her ideal opponent for WrestleMania

The Women's US Champion is currently not scheduled to compete at The Show of Shows. However, she knows whom she wants to face.

During the NASCAR Pennzoil Race press conference, Chelsea Green said she wants to have a Hair vs. Hair match with Nikki Bella at WrestleMania.

Ad

"I'm thinking my ideal match would be myself vs. Nikki Bella in a Hair vs. Hair match. That part is crazy. That part is a dream. Okay, the Hair vs. Hair match, that one is a dream. But me vs. Nikki Bella. I love Nikki. I grew up watching Nikki. She came back at the Royal Rumble. I think this could be the perfect time for her to really think her teeth into a feud and have a singles match," she said.

Ad

The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 in April 2021.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback