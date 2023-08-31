The Bella Twins, Bianca Belair, Kim Orton, and other WWE stars send loving messages to Carmella after latest pregnancy picture

Many WWE and wrestling personalities have sent their loving messages to Carmella after she shared her latest pregnancy photo on Instagram.

Carmella's last match came at a house show during Road to WrestleMania, where she teamed up with Damage CTRL members and Piper Niven in a losing effort to the team of Asuka, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, and Nikki Cross.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was last seen in WWE on the March 13, 2023, episode of RAW. Since then, she has not made an appearance due to her real-life pregnancy.

Recently, the 35-year-old star took to Instagram to post the latest picture of her baby bump. Check out the photo here.

A lot of wrestling personalities started commenting on her post as soon as they saw it. From the likes of The Bella Twins (now known as The Garcia Twins), Bianca Belair, Natalya, Barbie Blank(fka Kelly Kelly), Tiffany Stratton, Maxxine Dupri, Randy Orton's wife Kim Orton, and many more.

You can check out screenshots of their reactions below:

A screenshot of their reactions.

Another screenshot of reactions.

Carmella has managed to make quite a name for herself by winning several titles, including the WWE 24/7 Championship four times, the SmackDown Women's Championship once, and the Women's Tag Team Championship once with Zelina Vega.

WWE star Maxxine Dupri recently said that Carmella is "such a beautiful soul"

Recently, during a Q and A with Cageside Seats, Maxxine Dupri said that she has always admired Carmella on Total Divas. She further added that she loves to watch the former SmackDown Women's Champion on her social media.

"Yeah, she was one of the women that I really admired on Total Divas and that’s where I realized she had the same background as me, and watching her journey was so special. She’s such a beautiful soul, inside and out. And I’m so excited for her and this new journey that she’s on. I love watching her on social media. I’m also excited for her to come back one day and I hope that I get to share the ring with her. She’s someone that I really, really want to work with, because we have such similar backgrounds. I’m excited for it," said the Alpha Academy member.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the former 24/7 Champion to return to WWE as soon as she is able to after giving birth.

Do you want to see Carmella align with Maxxine Dupri when she returns? Let us know in the comments section below.