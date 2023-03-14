The Bella Twins have changed their names on Instagram

The Bella Twins have made big changes to their names on their respective Instagram handles.

The Bella Twins recently made news when they bashed WWE and stated that the company didn't want to feature a bunch of women on its RAW XXX show. The comments quickly went viral on social media and received a mixed response from fans.

Now, a Twitter user has pointed out that Nikki and Brie Bella have both changed their usernames on their respective Instagram handles. The twins are now using their real-life names on the social media site. Check out the screengrabs below:

How did fans react to The Bella Twins' name change on social media?

The tweet garnered several responses from pro wrestling fans in a short amount of time. Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

A few users have speculated in the replies that Nikki and Brie are AEW-bound, but only time will tell if that's the case. Here's what the duo had to say about WWE after the historic RAW XXX episode:

"How didn’t they showcase anything from the women’s evolution? Cause Sasha Banks is in there and they’re like, 'we can’t, Mercedes [Varnado] is too over, we can’t say her name.' That’s fine. When you do what they don’t want you to do, they’re gonna show you," Nikki Bella said.

Nikki Bella is a two-time WWE Divas Champion, while Brie won the belt on one occasion. The twins were incredibly popular during their WWE run. They later built up a massive fan following outside the pro wrestling umbrella courtesy of their reality show, Total Bellas. They were inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame for their contributions to the business.

The last time Nikki and Brie competed in a WWE ring was in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Nikki was surprisingly eliminated by Brie, while the latter was ousted by the eventual winner Ronda Rousey.

What do you think about The Bella Twins' name change on social media? Sound off in the comments section below.

