"We really kicked some a**" - Nikki & Brie Bella comment on their time in WWE

Nikki and Brie Bella had a very successful run in WWE as The Bella Twins.

The twin sisters capitalized on their popularity with Total Divas, a reality TV show that ran on the E! Network for six years. Both sisters captured the Divas Championship during their careers and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020.

Brie and Nikki were recently interviewed by Extra to promote their upcoming "Biography: WWE Legends" episode on A&E. In looking back on their careers, Brie admitted that the sisters felt proud after watching the documentary:

"Nicole and I, we don’t really wake up and feel like, ‘Whoa, we have legendary vibes,’ but, after watching our doc… we are really proud of ourselves, like, we really kicked some a** in the last decade."

Nikki added that the two don't often celebrate their accomplishments but realized they need to start doing so as they get older:

“Brie and I have always had a hard time, like, praising our accomplishments and celebrating them, and that was one thing as we’ve gotten older we said we need to do more of, and we still have a hard time with it.”

Brie reflects on The Bella Twins' journey to becoming WWE Superstars

The Bella Twins reflected on how they became WWE Superstars during their interview with Extra. Brie noted that the sisters worked at Hooters in 2002 and the restaurant would often have WWE on its televisions:

"So when I saw WWE pay-per-views at Hooters, I was like, ‘Wow, these girls are really physical,’ which I loved and… their characters, they’re telling a story, like… My whole life, I was doing what these people were doing in a ring — wrestling my sister over something, being athletic — but we always loved entertaining so we felt a very instant connection.”

The twins also went into detail on their children getting them confused and you can check that out here.

Did you enjoy Nikki & Brie in WWE? Let us know in the comment section below!

