The Bella Twins, Damian Priest, Brandi Rhodes, and many others send heartfelt messages to Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera

Alexa Bliss has received congratulatory messages from all corners of the wrestling world following the birth of her baby girl.

Little Miss Bliss recently gave birth to her baby girl, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. Both Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, shared heartfelt posts celebrating the arrival of their baby.

A long list of wrestlers and other personalities congratulated Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera on the joyous occasion.

Here are some of the most notable messages:

The wrestling world reacts to the arrival of Bliss' baby

Alexa Bliss opens up on her eventual WWE return following pregnancy

Bliss has been out of action for about a year now. She last wrestled on WWE TV at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. That night, she failed to defeat Bianca Belair in a RAW Women's title match.

Bliss has been on a hiatus since then and has talked about her eventual WWE return after the birth of her baby. She made it clear that she won't "bounce back" soon after her baby's arrival and will take her merry time recovering from her pregnancy.

Here's what she told The Messenger:

"I probably won't bounce back as fast as I hope," she shared. "I'm going to get to working out and doing all that stuff and get to where I need to be, you know, to have time. [I'll have] the first fundamental months with the baby before thinking about trying to rush back to work."

With the WrestleMania 40 season mere weeks away, fans of Bliss would love to see her make a return on the road to The Show of Shows. Bliss is a multiple-time Women's Champion and would love to get her hands on a Women's title belt again in the near future.

Congratulations to Bliss and Ryan Cabrera!

