Watch: The Bella Twins play hilarious prank during America’s Got Talent

The Bella Twins delivered a hilarious performance on America's Got Talent as they pulled a prank on the judges.

The duo debuted in 2008 after pulling one of their signature moves, "Twin Magic," where they switched places with each other to win a match. After becoming multi-time champions and spearheading the women's division, the sisters retired in 2019. However, it seems their days of impersonation are not over and certainly not limited to the ring.

In an episode of America's Got Talent, the WWE Hall of Famers auditioned as a dancing, puppet-like duo named Monique and Stefani. During their performance, the two seemingly messed up their routine, which resulted in the judges giving them four buzzers.

The "dolls" then blamed each other for the mistakes, started fighting, and landed in front of Simon Cowell. The duo then revealed themselves as Brie and Nikki, receiving cheers from the audience and judges alike.

This wasn't the first time a Bella was on the show. Nikki was a judge for "America's Got Talent: Extreme," which premiered in February and concluded in March this year.

Nikki responds following The Bella Twins’ prank

The Bella Twins did not hold back when they were presented with a chance to perform on stage. While their act got judges and audiences hooked, this wasn't the case for Nikki at all.

Following their performance, the former WWE Divas Champion expressed that she wanted to burst out laughing while they were performing. She even jokingly stated that they did not deserve the initial X's.

"I mean I don’t think we should have gotten X’s lol major JK! I wanted to burst out laughing when they were judging us I was like OMG! N #AGT," Nikki tweeted.

