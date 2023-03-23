The Bella Twins react to WWE Hall of Famer's comments about their careers

The Bella Twins were recently moved by the comments of Booker T on the Hall of Fame podcast. Alongside Brad Gilmore, the Hall of Famer praised the twins for their journey to the top of WWE.

The six-time world champion did not hold back when he got to the topic of The Bella Twins during his podcast. He reminded fans that Nikki and Brie Bella went through a lot to get to where they are today.

Booker T added that they are a source of inspiration for many who are looking to get on the same path.

Here is what he had to say:

"Then you see someone like The Bella Twins you go man they did it so maybe we can do it too. I tell you I'm sure they've given so much inspiration to so many and for them to just take them on this journey of this business. I don't think their role was any different than anyone else's." (0.27-0.45)

Booker and Gilmore also looked back at all the bumps and bruises the sisters took and added that Nikki Bella required neck surgery to get back in shape.

The WWE Hall of Famer was full of praise for the sisters and added that the twins never took any shortcuts in their wrestling career.

Nikki took to Twitter to express their appreciation for Booker T’s words with the following message:

"Aww thank you Booker for this 🥹 your words mean so much! 🤍N"

Check out the tweet below:

The Bella Twins recently rebranded themselves to The Garcia Twins after moving on from WWE

The Bella Twins recently made waves when they stated that WWE didn’t want to feature a bunch of women on their RAW XXX show. Their comments spread like wildfire on social media and were met with mixed responses.

Last week, the sisters officially changed their names on their Instagram handles to Nikki Garcia and Brie Garcia Danielson.

Nikki & Brie @NikkiAndBrie ‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋 🤍 🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼 🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins.‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🥂🍾 Hi I’m Nikki Garcia, Hi I’m Brie Garcia. And we’re the Garcia Twins. 👯‍♀️ Welcome to our next chapter! 🦋✨🤍✨🦄🤩🥳🫶🏼🫶🏼🍷🥂🍾 https://t.co/w6GQM0P7Zi

It looks like the twins are rebranding themselves and moving away from the name that made them famous in the business.

The Garcia Twins has a nice ring to it, and they will likely find even more success outside the wrestling industry after rebranding themselves.

