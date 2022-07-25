"Had a lot of pressure" - The Bella Twins recall having a wardrobe crisis before WWE debut

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins have reflected on the issues they faced in the locker room before their televised debut.

The twins made their first appearance on the August 29, 2008 episode of SmackDown, with Brie Bella taking on former WWE star Victoria.

During the match, she switched places with her twin sister Nikki after rolling under the ring. However, the promotion didn't acknowledge them as twins until November.

During their A&E Biography: WWE Legends episode, The Bella Twins spoke about being bullied backstage when they arrived on the main roster.

They stated that they were nervous before their debut and pointed out how women back then had to fight for a spot to be on TV.

"I was very nervous to go to TV. I just had a lot of pressure. We were entering a whole new group of women, and dealing with TV time and money... If you look at television, there's probably 10 different segments, maybe 12. But there's only one for women. And that's a lot of women fighting for a spot," said Brie Bella. (0:14-0:50)

Brie added that other women in the locker room had issues with the twins' ring gear:

"And then we put on our outfits and then we were told, 'Oh, it looks like your pants look like bell bottoms, some other girl wears bell bottoms.' We're like oh my gosh. 'Oh, black and red? Well someone else wears black and red, you guys can't wear that.' And Nicole and I just looked at each other and we're like, we were supposed to debut tonight, what are we going to do?'" (1:32-1:47)

However, the seamstresses of WWE helped them, and the twins had new wrestling gear made on the night of their debut:

"The seamstresses at WWE, they were amazing. They were like, 'We'll help you, what do you have in your bag?' And we're like, well, we have a tankini swimsuit, some BB workout pants, and they literally cut our swimsuits. They sew them onto our workout pants that we actually worked out in that day, and we made a wrestling gear," Brie recalled. (1:50-2:07)

The Bella Twins were inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame

Despite a rocky start, Brie and Nikki Bella have played a major role in the evolution of women's wrestling. The latter is a former two-time Divas Champion while her sister Brie has held the title once. They have also won multiple Slammy Awards.

After retiring in 2019, The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 during WrestleMania weekend last year. They made a brief in-ring return during this year's Women's Royal Rumble match, but were eliminated. They have expressed their interest in having another match in WWE.

Would you like to see The Bella Twins in action once again? Let us know in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit A&E Biography: WWE Legends a give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far