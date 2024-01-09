The best current wrestler in Roman Reigns’ Bloodline is not in WWE, according to their former rival

Roman Reigns has been on top of the wrestling industry for years now, having held the Universal Championship since August 2020. The Tribal Chief has contributed a lot to WWE since then, with one of the biggest things he's done being The Bloodline's rise as the most dominant stable in the business.

Along with The Usos and Solo Sikoa, Reigns has helped raise the stock of the Anoa'i family. However, according to former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle, the best wrestler in the Anoa'i-Fatu bloodline isn't even in the company.

Speaking during a virtual signing hosted by Signed by Superstars, The King of Bros called Jacob Fatu the best out of all the Samoan stars he's shared the ring with, including Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline.

This comes after Riddle's first post-WWE match, where he defeated Fatu at MLW Kings Of Colosseum. The former United States Champion did mention that he likes all members of The Bloodline and it's not a knock against Roman Reigns or the rest of them.

Check out what he said:

"Regardless of storylines, I really do like all the members of The Bloodline, but I have to say and it’s not a knock against any of ‘em, Jacob Fatu, The Samoan Werewolf is probably the best wrestler out of the group. He’s really good, he’s really intense, he’s strong, he’s agile. He can do everything and yeah, he’s great," said Matt Riddle. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Matt Riddle is set to challenge Hiroshi Tanahashi for the NJPW World TV Championship at The New Beginning in Sapporo, following his debut in the promotion last week. It will be interesting to see if he dethrones the Japanese legend.

When did Matt Riddle wrestle Roman Reigns in WWE?

Riddle's statement that Jacob Fatu is the best bloodline member he has wrestled might be a bit bold, especially as he and Roman Reigns had a fantastic match a couple of years ago. Despite losing, The King of Bros was massively over opposite The Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

He challenged for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the June 17, 2022, episode of SmackDown. It was Reigns' first title defense since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, showing the first signs of his part-timer era.

Is Roman Reigns the best current wrestler in the Anoa'i-Fatu bloodline? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!