"The best thing that Hogan ever did was leave" - Triple H on how Hulk Hogan leaving WWE helped 

During his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Triple H talked about the future of WWE and how they had to build new stars for the company. While talking about that, he talked about how Hulk Hogan left the WWE back in the 90s, and how other WWE stars rose up in his absence.

Triple H on building new stars in WWE

Triple H talked about how WWE back in the 90s was very different from how it is now, and looking at the stars who were there, after bigger stars like Hulk Hogan had left, no one thought that WWE would succeed. However, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Mick Foley, and The Rock rose up and brought themselves to the top of WWE.

Also Read: Reason WWE will overcome AEW revealed

“You continue to put talent out there, you continue to build the stars the way we always have. But again, it doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen on a dime. Sometimes it’s not the person that you think. You mention the late 90s and the plethora of talent here, but if you had gone back a few years prior to that and taken a couple of the stars that were on top then and moved them to the side – which happened – you would have said ‘Oh my god, this company has nothing.’ And then you flip forward, when Stone Cold Steve Austin was brought into the company, he wasn’t brought in as the guy who was gonna save the company. Right up until that happened, people were going “Ehh, I don’t know.’ With The Rock, certainly when he came in the door, a lot of potential and hope. But that first run wasn’t what he or anyone else thought it was going to be. And there were a lot of people who were like ‘Well, he’s done.’ And Foley and you can go on and on. If you had gone shortly before that when Nash and Hall and Bret were leaving and if you would’ve said ‘Who’s the next one?’ I don’t think you would’ve picked that group of people.”

Triple H went on to add that the best thing that Hulk Hogan had done for WWE was to leave.