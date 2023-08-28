'The Best in the World' - Fans react as CM Punk references two WWE legends during All In match

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk paid tribute to WWE legends John Cena and Hulk Hogan during his bout at All In.

Punk faced his long-time rival, Samoa Joe, at AEW All In, with the bout taking place at the iconic Wembley Stadium. He defended his 'Real' World Championship against the current ROH Television Champion in a feisty encounter.

Punk was able to retain his title against the former WWE star after executing the Pepsi Plunge from the top rope to secure the win. During the match, Punk hit two shoulder tackles and a back-suplex, followed by the famous leg drop. These moves were referencing two of WWE's biggest legends, John Cena and Hulk Hogan. He also paid tribute to the late Terry Funk during the closing stages of the match with a drop toe hold.

This particular spot has garnered mixed reactions. While some fans reacted to this spot and hailed the former WWE Champion, others felt that this was a dig at his former company.

This was not the first time either Punk has done this. He also referenced Cena in a bout against Eddie Kingston last year.

CM Punk pays emotional tribute to Terry Funk

CM Punk recently paid tribute to the late Terry Funk during the taping of AEW Collision.

After the 8-man tag match in the main event, Punk delivered an emotional speech in memory of Terry Funk. He said that no one is truly gone as long as their stories were told by others.

"No matter what religion you believe, maybe you don’t have a religion, one thing I believe is that you are never truly gone as long as the people who looked up to you remember you and continue to tell stories long after you’re gone. "

He also added that even though Funk is gone, he can still smile as legends like Bret Hart and Sting were still there.

"My heart is heavy tonight because Terry is gone, but I can still smile because Sting is still here. Bret Hart is still with us, and damn it I text him every day. There’s a lot of legends that are still here, but we have to give respect to people that paved the way. Let me hear, one time, for Terry Funk.” [ Cageside Seats ]

CM Punk recently defeated Samoa Joe at AEW: All In.

What did you think about CM Punk referencing legends like John Cena and Hulk Hogan during his match. Let us know in the comments section below.

