The Big Show recently talked to Sports illustrated about multiple topics. One of the things that he discussed was the upcoming talent on RAW and who has the biggest chance of succeeding. He also takes about how good Angel Garza is.

The former WWE Champion picked Angel Garza as the Superstar he believes will become a megastar. Angel Garza is a former Cruiserweight Champion and has often been compared to the late Eddie Guerrero.

Angel Garza is currently part of a stable with Zelina Vega and Andrade. The Big Show has recently worked with Angel Garza in the past few weeks, and it looks like the young Superstar has made quite an impression.

''There are a couple of guys where I see unlimited potential, and I saw it firsthand when I had a tag match against them a couple of weeks ago. Andrade and Angel Garza, there is so much potential there. Garza’s got a lot of fire, and you could see that a couple weeks ago when Randy jacked him up against the headboards. Then he got back in the ring and looked great. Garza’s got size, he’s athletic, he’s good looking, those things all translate to becoming a top guy.''

Big Show compares Angel Garza to Becky Lynch

The Big Show also takes about Andrade and Garza have the same intangibles as Becky Lynch did before she hit Superstardom.

''I watched Becky Lynch put in years that no one else on the roster had. I remember watching her live event matches, and she took every one of those matches to another level. Without saying a word, you could see her struggle and fight to win a match. That’s what helps you become a top talent. Andrade and Garza have those intangibles. They have a lot going for them, so we’ll see what happens.''

The Big Show is one of the most respected veterans in the locker room today. He is one of the few active competitors from the attitude era who still competes in WWE.

Angel Garza and Andrade are likely to become the next RAW tag-team Champions. There had been reports stating that even Vince McMahon is very high on Angel Garza and will probably give him a major push as a singles star.