The Big Show reveals hilarious real-life incident between Andre The Giant and Hulk Hogan 

This is one of the biggest rivalries in WWE history

Hulk Hogan's rivalry with Andre The Giant was probably one of the greatest rivalries in the history of WWE. The feud, which started in the early 1980s, had one of its major milestones during WrestleMania 3 when Hulk Hogan defended his World Championship against Andre The Giant.

What happened in the match is always considered to be an iconic moment in WWE history as Hulk Hogan picked up Andre The Giant and slammed him on the mat on his way to retain the title.

FS1 are replaying the event tonight and Renee Young was hosting many guests in a watch party of the event and one of them was WWE Legend, The Big Show.

The former WWE Champion would then go on to reveal a truly hilarious incident between Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant that shocked some of the guests.

Andre The Giant teaches Hulk Hogan a lesson about Kayfabe

The Big Show took us down memory lane and revealed the incident took place at a time when Hulk Hogan was the heel and Andre The Giant was the babyface. It was an era when kayfabe was always kept.

Both legends were on the same flight and were scheduled to faceoff later on when Hogan decided to break kayfabe. The Hulkster met a flight attendant on the trip and proceeded to dance with her on the aisle in an attempt to flirt with her. But, this did not sit down well with Andre The Giant.

Hogan even got her a frontrow ticket for the match against Andre, and that is when the WWE Legend decided to teach the Hulkster a lesson.

Once the match started, Andre started dismantling Hogan and threw him on to the corner and sat on the chest of The Hulkster.

What happened next is pretty graphic and it would be better if you hear it for yourself in the tweet below from 1:17.

"It's one of the most horrific stories ever." - @WWETheBigShow shares an almost unbelievable @HulkHogan and Andre The Giant story. #WrestleMania3 pic.twitter.com/Emad3hFcwZ — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 13, 2020

While it was truly hilarious, The Big Show proceeded to say Andre The Giant taught Hulk Hogan a valuable lesson that night as it is all about business and not personal gratification.