"The biggest star in the company" - WWE legend lavishes praise on Charlotte Flair

WWE legend Ric Flair heaped praise on his daughter Charlotte Flair in a recent interview, calling her the "biggest star in the company". Since signing with WWE, Charlotte has become one of the most successful Superstars of all-time winning 12 women's championships as well as the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE earlier this month at the TLC pay-per-view where she came out as Asuka's mystery partner. Charlotte Flair and Asuka then defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

In a recent interview ahead of RAW Legends Night next week, Ric Flair said that Charlotte Flair is the "biggest star in the company". The Nature Boy also predicted that 2021 would be another massive year for both Charlotte Flair and the women's division as a whole:

It’s unlimited. If she wasn’t my daughter I’d have to tell you that I’ve never seen anything like her in my life. I’m not going to call her the ‘total package’, because that term is overused, but she is a star. She’s a huge star. In my opinion the biggest star in the company – and there are a lot of great performers. Sasha, I have so much respect for her, Asuka is just phenomenal. They just have so much talent in that division. To see her accomplish one thing after another. Her passion and her love for the business is unbelievable. She’s just like me, she’s hooked. When you’re hooked like I am, like she is, it’s your life. Everything else takes second. She is just so devoted and so conscious of being the best. Wanting to be the best. Wanting to represent the company. Most of all participating in the ring. She loves it. I could go on forever about what she has accomplished. I think 2021 will be huge for her and I think it will be huge for the Women’s Division again.

Ric Flair set to be at WWE RAW Legends Night next week

The first RAW of 2021 is set to be Legends Night. We have a big title match as well as more than 20 WWE legends making an appearance. The legends appearing include Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Booker T, Carlito, and more.

We also have WWE Champion Drew McIntyre defending his title against Keith Lee. Last Monday's RAW saw Keith Lee beat Sheamus to earn his shot at the title.