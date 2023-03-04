"The Biggest W of HHH," "Bring a blast from the past" - WWE Universe urges Triple H to book a massive gimmick match for WrestleMania 39

Triple H has the gigantic task of booking his first-ever WrestleMania card. Fans have been ecstatic about The Game's recent booking decision despite some of the comedic gimmicks and storylines. Recently, fans have been pushing Hunter to book a Ladder match at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship.

Last year, fans were disappointed with the poor creative bookings on the main roster, which failed to keep the audience invested. However, the landscape of WWE changed when Triple H became the company's Chief Content Officer and ushered in a new era in the company.

After The King of Kings became in charge, the creative booking and match cards for weekly shows improved alongside premium live events. After last night's SmackDown, fans started urging the company and HHH to book a Ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Check out some of the reactions:

333 @LetsHaveFun333 @WWE @Gunther_AUT @RealLAKnight @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @WWE Sheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @realKILLERkross Y’all forgot triple H always did ladder matches for the North American tittle and stand and deliver. Wrestlemania should be no different with the intercontinental. All 7 of those men have been putting in the most work to get that opportunity. Should be an amazing match @WWE @Gunther_AUT @WWESheamus @DMcIntyreWWE @RealLAKnight @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi @realKILLERkross Y’all forgot triple H always did ladder matches for the North American tittle and stand and deliver. Wrestlemania should be no different with the intercontinental. All 7 of those men have been putting in the most work to get that opportunity. Should be an amazing match

Fans believe Triple H could possibly book a Ladder match as he has often booked this gimmick match for TakeOver events in the past. There have been a few ladder matches for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania in the past which gave the fans some memorable moments. Moreover, there are several credible challengers in the company for Gunther's title.

Triple H has made the WWE United States and Intercontinental Championship relevant under his new regime

Over the past few years, the United States and Intercontinental Championship have almost been forgotten under the previous regime as Vince McMahon often decided to keep the titles out of premium live events.

Recently, both titles were updated, but their championship reigns were underwhelming and forgetful. Last year, Triple H began focusing on the Mid-Card Championships on both brands.

Both titles were given more screen time and challengers were slowly building up for the champions to take on at the PLEs. Recently, Austin Theory successfully defended the title inside the Elimination Chamber and is headed for WrestleMania 39 to most likely face John Cena.

WrestleKing x @heelortonera



‘The Ring General’ Gunther and ‘The Now’ Austin Theory. @WrestleFeatures He’s made two mid card titles far more prestigious which has in turn created two absolute stars.‘The Ring General’ Gunther and ‘The Now’ Austin Theory. @WrestleFeatures He’s made two mid card titles far more prestigious which has in turn created two absolute stars.‘The Ring General’ Gunther and ‘The Now’ Austin Theory. https://t.co/ugxEy34Mki

Meanwhile, Intercontinental Champion Gunther has become the longest-reigning champion of the modern century. It will be interesting to see what plans Hunter has for other divisions such as the Women's and Tag Team on the main roster.

What are your thoughts on WrestleMania 39 card? Sound off in the comment section below.

