The Bloodline could add another 'Uso' on next week's SmackDown, according to WWE Universe

Over the past few weeks, The Bloodline has proven to the world that they are the most dominant stable in the world of professional wrestling. However, it looks like the stable will be adding another Uso as WWE Universe feels the time has come for Sami Zayn to become a full-blown Uso on next week's SmackDown.

A few months back, Roman Reigns wanted Sami Zayn and Jey Uso to settle their differences. However, Jey declined The Tribal Chief's order to which Reigns mentioned that he would make Sami Zayn a full-blown Uso in the near future regardless of Jey's displeasure.

Last night, Jey Uso asked Sami Zayn to groom himself before next week as he and The Tribal Chief have a surprise for the Honorary Uce on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. The WWE Universe thinks Sami will officially become a Uso and officially join The Bloodline. Check it out:

It will be interesting to see if Zayn officially receives a new look and becomes Sami Uso for the remainder of his time with the stable.

Sami Zayn helped The Bloodline to win the WarGames match against The Brutes

Last month, The Bloodline came head-to-head with The Brawling Brutes when the members of the stable took out Sheamus on an episode of SmackDown. The trio returned for vengeance with the help of Drew McIntyre.

Later, the two teams were set to settle their differences in a WarGames match. The final member of Team Brawling Brutes was Sami Zayn's long-time rival, former Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

Before heading into WarGames, Kevin Owens tried to convince Sami Zayn to turn on the group before The Bloodline kicks him out. Jey Uso eavesdropped on their conversation and informed Roman Reigns about Zayn and Owens.

Fortunately, Zayn showed where his loyalty lies as he betrayed Kevin Owens by hitting him with a low blow and The Helluva Kick, which allowed Jey Uso to get the win for the stable.

