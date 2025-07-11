The Bloodline called out by Jake and Logan Paul in major team up in WWE

Jake and Logan Paul commented on possibly teaming up in WWE and facing The Bloodline. The former took a major dig at the group.

The Maverick has shared the ring with Roman Reigns before, as he challenged The OTC for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Crown Jewel in 2022. His brother also appeared on the show, and he knocked out The Usos in the ring.

During a Q&A video on his YouTube channel, Logan Paul spoke about possibly teaming up with Jake Paul in WWE, and questioned whether The Bloodline would be able to stop them. They were talking about the Samoan dynasty in general and not a specific version of the group.

"You and I tag teaming in the WWE, doing anything together in the WWE, who’s going to beat us bro, The Bloodline?" asked Logan.

"I’d be down. I’d be down. What is that? The fat ones?" asked Jake.

"The Samoans. There’s like eight of them at this point, bro," said Logan.

"But are the Usos part of the Bloodline? They must have some p***y in that Bloodline," said Jake.

"You don’t understand, it’s actually formidable. There are like eight big Samoans who’ve all wrestled for generations, and they’re all part of the same family. It’s pretty impressive. But we have our own bloodline right here, brother," said Logan.

"Yeah, nothing a frog splash can’t fix," said Jake. (11:44-12:18)

Logan Paul compares facing Roman Reigns to fighting Floyd Mayweather

The Maverick fought legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match in June 2021. No winner was declared for the fight.

Logan Paul admitted in his Q&A video that wrestling Roman Reigns was harder than fighting Floyd Mayweather.

"Wrestling Roman Reigns was harder than fighting Floyd Mayweather," said Paul. [From 13:50 to 14:02]

Logan Paul is currently retired from boxing. His brother Jake fought Mike Tyson last year and won via unanimous decision.

