The Bloodline defeat former champions on RAW following their victory at WWE Crown Jewel

The Bloodline's The Usos and Solo Sikoa collided with Matt Riddle and The New Day in a six-man tag team match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions opened the show by discussing their and Roman Reigns' victory at Crown Jewel last Saturday. They also spoke about breaking New Day's record to become the longest-reigning tag champs in the history of WWE in the upcoming days.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods then confronted them. The two teams are scheduled to collide on SmackDown this week for the coveted titles. Woods and Kingston spoke about pressure and how they had to work hard to get where they are today, compared to The Bloodline, who came from a wrestling background.

Matt Riddle then showed up carrying some bongos. After an exchange of funny dialogue, a six-man tag team match kicked off the show.

Riddle channeled his inner Viper during the bout by hitting Randy Orton's Draping DDT and RKO.

The match ended after Solo Sikoa hit Matt Riddle with the Spinning Solo, giving The Bloodline another victory. It'll be interesting to see whether The Usos will emerge victorious against New Day on SmackDown.

