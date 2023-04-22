The Bloodline destroy Randy Orton's former tag team partner on SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa collided with Matt Riddle in a No Disqualifications match in the main event of the show.

Before the bout started, The Usos came out to the ring and cut a promo about how they're going to reclaim their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title on the blue brand next week. They then introduced their younger brother Solo Sikoa, as his match was next.

Matt Riddle blindsided The Street Champion before the bell rang to gain the advantage. Riddle locked Solo in a submission hold, and the latter broke it by slamming him onto the mat. Sikoa then went under the ring and pulled out several chairs and kendo sticks.

He hit Riddle multiple times with a Kendo stick. The Enforcer got a taste of his own medicine when the former tag team champion used the stick against him. Matt Riddle sent Solo Sikoa into the steel stairs at ringside and hit him with the Broton. Later on in the match, The Bloodline member performed a Samoan Drop for a two count.

Riddle then suplexed Sikoa onto two open chairs in the ring. The two stars went outside again, and Riddle flipped the announcers' table onto Sikoa, burying him in the process. The Usos then came out and attacked Riddle, but he managed to fight them off.

Solo caught an incoming Matt Riddle and hit him with a uranagi on the apron. Back in the ring, Riddle hit Sikoa with a knee and came off the ropes, but he ran into The Samoan Spike, causing Solo Sikoa to win the match. The Usos came back and sent Matt Riddle through a table with the 1D. The Bloodline stood tall at the end.

