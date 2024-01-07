"The Bloodline ends up in a retirement home," "The new Ministry of Darkness" - WWE Universe reacts to the debut of brand-new faction

The Bloodline dominated WWE for too long, and the stable has lost most of its strength over the past few months. Recently, fans reacted to the debut of a brand-new stable on the New Year's Revolution episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

On the first SmackDown of 2024, Karrion Kross shocked the world when he debuted his brand-new faction. The Herald of Doomsday returned for vengeance after losing in the tournament's first round to become the next number-one contender for Logan Paul's United States Championship.

Last night, Karrion Kross went after Bobby Lashley and Street Profits with the help of the Authors of Pain. The new stable comprises Scarlett, Paul Ellering, Kross, and A.O.P. Fans reacted to the factions' first act on the brand, and some are impressed with what could happen next on the blue brand.

Check out some reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Last year, Kross spent a while away from in-ring competition after he feuded with AJ Styles. The Herald of Doomsday had a banger start to the new year, and it will be interesting to see what he does next on WWE SmackDown with his new allies.

Karrion Kross' second WWE run has hurt him more than his first, according to wrestling veteran

Karrion Kross' return to WWE hasn't impressed the audience over the past few months. In 2022, he returned alongside Scarlett under Triple H's new regime and joined Friday Night SmackDown. However, it hasn't worked in Kross' favor for a while.

After he feuded with AJ Styles for a while, he disappeared from weekly television. Speaking on Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran talked about The Herald of Doomsday's second run while praising his previous WWE run, which mainly took place on the developmental brand.

"I mean growing the hair hurt. The change in their presentation hurt. The fact that he was brought up and he couldn't succeed in anything hurt. The promos really hurt. We didn't hear that many of them in NXT. All he was doing for a while when they brought him up was these horrible, memorized, hooky dramatic promos. I don't remember so many of those in NXT. Nevertheless, he went from someone we thought that he's got a lot of potential to Jesus Christ what happened?" [From 02:08 to 02:45]

Fortunately, the WWE Universe is excited about what Kross has in store for 2024 after he aligned with the returning Authors of Pain on Friday Night SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Karrion Kross? Sound off in the comment section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.