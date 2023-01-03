The Bloodline gets jumped by two former WWE Champions after controversial win on RAW

On this week's RAW, The Bloodline was victorious in a six-man tag team match with Sami Zayn and The Usos representing the faction. However, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus soon appeared to spoil their fun.

The trio got past Kevin Owens, Angelo Dawkins, and Montez Ford, with Zayn hitting the Helluva kick for the three-count. Midway through the match, Solo Sikoa interfered and played a vital role in Zayn and The Usos' victory.

Post-match, the heel faction was attacked by Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. The two former WWE Champions made their way into the arena through the crowd before jumping Solo, Zayn, and The Usos from the back.

This forced The Bloodline to retreat. The Usos will now prepare for their upcoming tag team match against Sheamus and McIntyre on Friday Night SmackDown this week.

Over on the blue brand last week, The Scotsman made his huge return and took out The Usos and others on his own. This confirmed the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match between The Usos and Sheamus & McIntyre, as mentioned above.

Sheamus and Co. have been feuding with The Bloodline for months

The feud between The Bloodline and Sheamus' entourage has been going on for months.

Roman Reigns and his faction faced The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series WarGames. Thanks to Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, The Tribal Chief's faction emerged victorious.

However, the feud between the two groups is far from over. Sheamus also could not beat Solo in a singles match on a recent episode of SmackDown.

The Usos have held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship for months and will aim to continue their reign for the majority of 2023. They have already defended their tag titles against Sheamus and other members of the Brawling Brutes in 2022.

Do you think WWE should pull the trigger and put the tag titles on Sheamus and McIntyre? Sound off in the comments section below.

