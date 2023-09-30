The Bloodline could hire vicious WWE star to take out Michin; former manager discusses the idea (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell spoke about a possible female superstar that could take down Michin after she attacked The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso this week.

Jimmy Uso was in an impromptu matchup with Karl Anderson this week on SmackDown. Uso captured the win after a distraction from Solo Sikoa. In the aftermath of the encounter, The Street Champ took down Anderson with a Samoan Spike. Michin rushed out to check on her fellow O.C. member but managed to rock Jimmy Uso with a slap before rushing to the ring.

This week on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell questioned if The Bloodline had someone to give The O.C. member a receipt for what she had done. He stated that they did not need a permanent member and could just pay Nia Jax to destroy Michin next week.

"'Let me ask you a question. She slapped the dog sh*t out of him. Now, do you think next week she would get a return slap from somebody, a guy?' Mantell continued, 'What about Nia Jax jacking her up? No, she don't have to join them, they could just pay her to do it. It would be good. I'd like that.'" [10:43 - 12:01]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Nia Jax has been a force of nature in WWE since her return

On the September 11 edition of RAW, Nia Jax made a surprise return to WWE. She destroyed Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley and put them on the shelf on her first night.

Since then, Jax has been running riot on the red brand and has decimated the likes of Zoey Stark, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Shayna Baszler.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, this week on RAW, she took on the formidable Stark in a one-on-one match and emerged victorious after planting her with the Annihilator.

Do you think The Bloodline will add Nia Jax to the fold to exact revenge on Michin? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.