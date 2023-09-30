We got another great episode of WWE SmackDown tonight with some great matches and a visit from John Cena. Charlotte and Asuka are headed for a big title match at Fastlane, while Cena's tag partner against the Bloodline was confirmed tonight.

Jimmy Uso def. Karl Anderson

Austin Theory def. Cameron Grimes

Rey Mysterio def. Santos Escobar to retain the United States Championship

Charlotte def. Bayley

Expand Tweet

Paul Heyman kicked off SmackDown with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa before talking about how John Cena was the 'second greatest of all-time' just behind Roman Reigns.

Heyman gloated about the beatdown Cena got from Jimmy on Solo before saying that neither AJ Styles nor John Cena were in the arena tonight.

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso said that Cene was scared of him before he was attacked by Karl Anderson of The O.C. Solo demanded that Jimmy face Anderson and headed for the match as SmackDown continued.

Expand Tweet

WWE SmackDown Results (September 29, 2023): Jimmy Uso vs. Karl Anderson

Expand Tweet

The match began during commercials, and Anderson was in control early on as we learned that John Cena was on a plane and headed for the arena.

Anderson missed a superplex and took a jab to the eye before Uso returned with a Superkick. Uso followed up with the frogsplash and picked up the win.

Result: Jimmy Uso def. Karl Anderson

After the match, Anderson tried to attack Jimmy but got taken out by the Samoan Spike from Solo Sikoa. Mia Yim ran out and got in the Bloodlines' faces before slapping Jimmy Uso.

Grade: C

The Grayson Waller Effect was next on SmackDown, and the guest for tonight was Bobby Lashley. We saw Jimmy Uso attacking people backstage after being humiliated by Michin, and Heyman was calling Roman Reigns to ask what to do.

In the ring, Waller showed a clip from last week and asked if The Street Profits could match his expectations. Lashley said they lacked the pride needed to succeed and that he was returning to the drawing board.

Expand Tweet

Waller said he should mentor him and Austin Theory instead, but Lashley refused before the Street Profits showed up.

Lashley was annoyed with the interruption before saying they needed to stop talking and prove themselves before walking out.

Expand Tweet

Theory was on his way out as Lashley headed backstage. The two met on the entrance ramp and had staredown before we headed for the next match.

Austin Theory vs. Cameron Grimes on SmackDown

Theory was focused on trash-talking Dragon Lee at ringside, allowing Grimes to take control early on. Austin turned things around but ate a big cross body from the top rope.

Grimes hit a German Suplex on Theory before Waller ran distraction, allowing Theory to push Grimes off the ringpost. Theory followed up with a dropkick and the A-Town Down before picking up the win.

Result: Austin Theory def. Cameron Grimes

Expand Tweet

Grade: B

Jimmy Uso was beating up Ashante 'Thee' Adonis of Hit Row backstage before Solo Sikoa hit Adonis with a uranage through a table.

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Santos Escobar - United States Championship match on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Santos and Rey traded holds early on, and the challenger had the advantage early on as he sent Mysterio outside and hit a big dive. Back in the ring, Rey hit a big hurricanrana and a big splash to the outside as the match went on.

We saw that Solo and Jimmy were still attacking people backstage while Rey went for the 619, but Santos countered with a superkick. He hit a big moonsault before getting the Meteora twice in the corner and hitting a big poison rana from the top rope.

Expand Tweet

Rey kicked out of a pin before Santos locked in a torture rack and followed up with a backbreaker. Rey got a big sunset flip powerbomb for a near fall before Santos blocked another 619.

Rey got the finisher on the third try before Escobar dodged the splash. Rey countered the Phantom Driver before picking up the win with a rollup.

Result: Rey Mysterio def. Santos Escobar to retain the United States Championship

Expand Tweet

After the match, the Street Profits attacked Rey and Santos and sent them outside before Bobby Lashley reappeared.

Lashley looked happy and clapped for the Profits before Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro attacked them. Lashley and the Profits wiped them out quickly before retreating backstage.

Expand Tweet

Grade: A

John Cena was seen showing up to the arena before Charlotte Flair made her way out to the ring.

Expand Tweet

For some reason, we got a scuffed training montage from the Pretty Deadly wearing sweats and trash bags, ending with #EltonStrong.

Expand Tweet

Charlotte vs. Bayley on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Flair got on the mic for some trash-talking and said that after she beats Bayley tonight, she will challenge IYO for the title at Fastlane.

The match went outside before Charlotte got some big moves in the ring. Bayley took a big clothesline for a near fall before Flair came in with a quick spear and picked up the win on SmackDown.

Result: Charlotte def. Bayley

Expand Tweet

Bayley got on the mic after the match and said it wasn't easy to get a title match before she and Damage CTRL surrounded the ring.

Asuka walked out and sent Damage CTRL running before Bayley booked a triple threat with Flair, Asuka, and IYO for the title despite SKY not approving it.

Expand Tweet

Grade: B-

John Cena was out next and showed the match contract from last week, saying that he has a choice to make. He said he decided to honor the agreement, and if he doesn't find a tag partner before Fastlane, he will face Jimmy and Uso alone.

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline walked out, and Jimmy said that he sent a message to the whole locker room that if they side with Cena, they would be taken out. Jimmy said John wouldn't reach Fastlane before Cena took Jimmy out.

Expand Tweet

Solo stepped in, and Cena went for the AA, but Jimmy returned, and they beat up the former world champ. Uso cleared the announce desk before LA Knight showed up and attacked the Bloodline on SmackDown.

Knight took Solo down with a neckbreaker and Jimmy out with a powerslam before Cena got back up. LA picked up the contract after they cleared the ring and signed it before handing it back to Cena. With that, Cena now has a tag partner for Fastlane, and SmackDown went off the air.

Expand Tweet