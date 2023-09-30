[VIDEO] Jimmy Uso gets slapped by top female star on SmackDown 

Jimmy Uso opened the show on SmackDown, alongside Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman, as he has seemingly wiggled his way back into The Bloodline. After winning the opening match of the night, he proceeded to get slapped by a top female star.

This week on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso was more than happy about what he and Solo Sikoa did to John Cena last week - assaulting him and setting up a handicap match for Fastlane 2023. This was after they took out AJ Styles of The OC.

Karl Anderson of The OC retaliated due to what happened last week, setting up a match against Jimmy Uso. It was a quick win for Jimmy, but as "Michin" Mia Yim came out, she came across Jimmy gloating after his win. She responded with a slap, knocking Jimmy down:

Expand Tweet

Mia Yim also had to watch last week, as AJ Styles was taken to the hospital. But Styles wasn't the only victim of Jimmy's maniacal new side.

Even as he was walking backstage, he shoved a backstage worker down. Paul Heyman told the worker to calm down, before his now customary voice command to his phone, stating "Call Roman Reigns".

Expand Tweet

A little later on, Jimmy would even assault Ashante "Thee" Adonis of Hit Row, prompting producer Jason Jordan and others to step in. The attacks seemed to be a result of the slap from Mia Yim.