The Bloodline leaves Cody Rhodes bloodied and injured ahead of WWE Championship match in storyline suggested by veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan suggested that Cody Rhodes gets brutally attacked by The Bloodline ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old is rumored to team up with Seth Rollins to square off against The Rock and The Tribal Chief in another tag team match at the Show of Shows.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan suggested that The Bloodline attack Rhodes after The Rock and Reigns defeat The American Nightmare and The Visionary in a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania. The wrestling veteran claimed it would make Rhodes' win the following night over Reigns mean more.

"They do the tag. They beat the sh*t out of Cody. I mean, they leave him bloodied. They leave him dead, for dead. Limps into night two, screwed up, taped rips, whatever. We think he's banged up storyline mode. And it means more when he beats Roman," he said. [4:32 - 4:50]

Cody Rhodes cannot lose his WWE Title match, claims Matt Morgan

Cody Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 after winning the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match. However, he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief after interference from The Bloodline.

In a previous episode of Gigantic Pop, Matt Morgan claimed The American Nightmare failing to get the job done at this year's WrestleMania would heavily impact his career.

"No, he can't come back from it either, I'll argue. If he doesn't win the title, they're done, he's done," he said.

Many fans expect Rhodes to end Reigns' historic championship run at WrestleMania XL. If The American Nightmare succeeds, he will be the first in his legendary family to hold a world title in WWE.

