It was both horrifying and shocking for WWE fans to see the Bloodline -- all except Jey Uso -- brutalize Kevin Owens and then the no longer honorary Bloodline member Sami Zayn. This all took place just after the Royal Rumble main event.

With Owens handcuffed to the ring ropes after losing his bid for Reigns' championships, Jimmy Uso was ordered to beat up the already unconscious Owens. Solo Sikoa used the "Samoan Spike" to damage Owens' windpipe.

When it came to Zayn's turn, Sami tried to reason with the "Head of the Table" that there didn't need to be more violence against Owens. He added that Roman beat him already and that it was time to leave Owens alone. He learned his lesson.

Roman handed Sami a chair and ordered him to smash it on Owens' head and body. At this point, Sami had to make a decision. Would he continue the massacre on his former best friend or tell Roman he will not do his bidding? The answer was painfully clear when Zayn used the chair, smashing it on the back of Reigns!

Roman was furious and so enraged that he ordered the rest of the Bloodline to viciously attack Sami -- which they did. However, Jey, who had developed a good bond with Sami, looked on and shockingly left for the dressing room. He could not watch Sami being annihilated or be part of it. The first sign of family dissension within the Bloodline is crystal clear now.

Jerry "The King" Lawler was there at the Rumble on the pre-show panel.

"I never expected to see what I saw take place with the Bloodline," he told me. "I've never seen that action so brutal before. I mean the way they systematically went out of their way to show how violent they could be puts them at a new level. That beating they gave to Kevin Owens and then Sami Zayn was totally not justified. WWE should fine them for what they did. And man, Jey Uso walking out, that was a huge shocking moment. He and Sami became friends and I think he also thought what happened to Owens was too much as well."

However, The King has his own ideas about how the matter could be settled.

"There is one way maybe they can settle this. WWE needs to put together a no holds barred war with Roman, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa on one side against Owens, Sami, and Jey Uso. It's an old term but man that would be a barn-burner and I think the fans would want to see this take place."

One of my "inside" WWE contacts told me that the match was indeed a topic of discussion with several among WWE's management, but we'll have to wait and see if Owens, Sami, and Jey Uso could even exist together. Who knows, perhaps Jey will return to the family, and this might have been a one-night disagreement.

So many questions remain, but I think this six-man-match WWE must make happen!

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes