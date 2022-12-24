Current WWE Superstar and The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa has sent a message to Sheamus after a match was scheduled between the two stars on next week's episode of SmackDown.

Next week's show is bound to be a must-watch show, with John Cena making his big return to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. Cena will team up with Kevin Owens in the highly anticipated match. WWE has now added another match to the card that has the potential to be a banger.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa is scheduled to take on former WWE Champion Sheamus in a singles match next week. Shortly after the promotion announced the match on Twitter, Sikoa responded with a message for Sheamus.

"See ya again soon, fella," Sikoa wrote."

How did fans react to The Bloodline member's message to Sheamus?

It hasn't been long since Solo Sikoa joined The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown. At Clash at the Castle 2022, Sikoa interfered in the main event and helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Sikoa has been doing well for himself on the blue brand ever since. He is a former NXT North American Champion. At 29, he has a long road ahead of him in WWE.

Fans are confident that the upcoming match between Sikoa and Sheamus could tear the house down. Check out some of the reactions below:

This won't be the first time Solo and Sheamus will face off in a singles competition. On the October 21, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown, Solo took on Sheamus in a singles match and came out victorious.

Picking up a win over the three-time WWE Champion was undoubtedly a big deal for the young gun. It remains to be seen if Solo grabs another win over Sheamus when the two stars meet on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.

