The Bloodline members defeat re-formed faction in just six minutes on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Bloodline members Jimmy and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa pinned LWO's Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde in less than six minutes.

The Latino World Order is a prominent SmackDown faction, though they have also appeared on the red brand. They became babyfaces after collaborating with Rey Mysterio.

During WrestleMania 39 weekend, the stable was renamed the Latino World Order (LWO), resurrecting the LWO stable that featured Eddie Guerrero in WCW.

Tonight on the red brand, the LWO entered the ring with a new theme song to take on The Bloodline. During the contest, the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion took out Solo and Jey Uso before catching Jimmy with a crossbody for a two-count.

Later, Cruz Del Toro had Jimmy in the corner for the coast-to-coast. Jey distracted the referee, allowing The Street Champ to rock him with a Samoan Spike in mid-air.

Finally, The Usos followed with the 1D for the last laugh on LWO. Following the match, Jimmy and Jey noted that the best tag team in the world had one stormy night at WrestleMania 39.

On the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown, The Usos will aim to become nine-time champions and dedicate their victory to Roman Reigns after defeating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

