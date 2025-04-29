The Bloodline reunites for must-see yacht ride with Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon and The Bloodline are an odd pairing and quite possibly two of the most polarizing brands in WWE history. Despite Bloodline bloodshed in recent months, the heels and the babyfaces have reunited, thanks to Vince McMahon's daughter. A sneak peek at the must-see event has just been revealed.

Ad

Roman Reigns and The Usos formed The Bloodline in July 2021 and became one of the most dominant factions in wrestling history. Since then, names like Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu joined the faction, and there was a devastating split that led to Tribal Warfare. However, the legendary Anoa'i family has wrestling roots that go back decades, which Stephanie McMahon is very familiar with.

The Tribal Chief, RAW's new World Heavyweight Champion, and SmackDown's new United States Champion are among the real-life Bloodline members featured on Thursday's episode of Stephanie's Places on ESPN+. McMahon took to X to reveal a preview, which shows The Bloodline on a yacht from Miami, reminiscing about their legendary family. Roman, Jey, Jacob, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa are all there, with rumored involvement from others, including Paul Heyman.

Ad

Trending

"Whose middle name is Yokozuna?! What an incredible trip to the island of relevancy! Thank you to The Bloodline for sharing so much of your culture and stories! #StephaniesPlaces @WWE @ESPNPlus @OmahaProd @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @jacobfatu_wwe," Stephanie McMahon wrote with the video below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pat McAfee will be Stephanie's guest next week. She actually announced her new show during The Pat McAfee Show earlier this year, and their episode was filmed at his studio in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Updated lineup for Stephanie McMahon's new show

Stephanie McMahon filmed new material for Stephanie's Places during the WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. Below is the lineup for the remainder of her new ESPN+ series, at least the first season:

Ad

April 30: Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on a Miami yacht

May 7: Pat McAfee at his Indianapolis studio

May 14: The Undertaker at Madison Square Garden

May 21: Triple H at Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 41

May 28: John Cena at his personal gym

WWE has not confirmed if there will be a second season of Stephanie's Places, but she seems interested. McMahon also launched her What's Your Story? podcast with guest Dana White last week, produced by a partnership between WWE and Fanatics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More