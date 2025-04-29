The Bloodline reunites for must-see yacht ride with Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon and The Bloodline are an odd pairing and quite possibly two of the most polarizing brands in WWE history. Despite Bloodline bloodshed in recent months, the heels and the babyfaces have reunited, thanks to Vince McMahon's daughter. A sneak peek at the must-see event has just been revealed.
Roman Reigns and The Usos formed The Bloodline in July 2021 and became one of the most dominant factions in wrestling history. Since then, names like Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu joined the faction, and there was a devastating split that led to Tribal Warfare. However, the legendary Anoa'i family has wrestling roots that go back decades, which Stephanie McMahon is very familiar with.
The Tribal Chief, RAW's new World Heavyweight Champion, and SmackDown's new United States Champion are among the real-life Bloodline members featured on Thursday's episode of Stephanie's Places on ESPN+. McMahon took to X to reveal a preview, which shows The Bloodline on a yacht from Miami, reminiscing about their legendary family. Roman, Jey, Jacob, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa are all there, with rumored involvement from others, including Paul Heyman.
"Whose middle name is Yokozuna?! What an incredible trip to the island of relevancy! Thank you to The Bloodline for sharing so much of your culture and stories! #StephaniesPlaces @WWE @ESPNPlus @OmahaProd @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @jacobfatu_wwe," Stephanie McMahon wrote with the video below.
Pat McAfee will be Stephanie's guest next week. She actually announced her new show during The Pat McAfee Show earlier this year, and their episode was filmed at his studio in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Updated lineup for Stephanie McMahon's new show
Stephanie McMahon filmed new material for Stephanie's Places during the WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas. Below is the lineup for the remainder of her new ESPN+ series, at least the first season:
- April 30: Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on a Miami yacht
- May 7: Pat McAfee at his Indianapolis studio
- May 14: The Undertaker at Madison Square Garden
- May 21: Triple H at Allegiant Stadium for WrestleMania 41
- May 28: John Cena at his personal gym
WWE has not confirmed if there will be a second season of Stephanie's Places, but she seems interested. McMahon also launched her What's Your Story? podcast with guest Dana White last week, produced by a partnership between WWE and Fanatics.