The Bloodline's betrayal of Jimmy Uso has more than 40 million views

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Jimmy Uso was betrayed by Solo Sikoa and was kicked out of The Bloodline. The segment has over 40 million views on social media.

Following Jimmy's actions at Night of Champions, he tried his best to bring his family back on the same page. However, Roman Reigns was having none of it, as he proceeded to refuse the one half of The Usos' truce offering.

The closing moments of SmackDown saw Sikoa hit Jimmy with the Samoan Spike after he initially sided with The Usos. The swerve sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy and created further drama within The Bloodline's ongoing storyline.

Sports Business Journal @SBJ



This has been viewed more than 40M views across social media, making it the most-watched



(via Roman Reigns 🤝 Solo SikoaThis has been viewed more than 40M views across social media, making it the most-watched #SmackDown clip of 2023(via @WWE Roman Reigns 🤝 Solo SikoaThis has been viewed more than 40M views across social media, making it the most-watched #SmackDown clip of 2023 📲(via @WWE) https://t.co/yqF079QKaI

In recent weeks, The Usos have faced the wrath of The Tribal Chief. The latter isn't happy with his cousins for losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39.

Jimmy and Jey's downfall continued after they lost the rematch to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, followed by a loss to Legado Del Fantasma.

R-Truth offered to give Roman Reigns company amid The Bloodline's collapse

The Bloodline's collapse began earlier this year when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and hit him with a steel chair to the back.

The implosion continued in Saudi Arabia, as Jimmy Uso superkicked The Tribal Chief during his and Solo Sikoa's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

While he does have Solo and Paul Heyman by his side, Reigns is pretty much all by himself at the top of the WWE food chain. But one man who has offered to accompany The Head of the Table is R-Truth.

The veteran superstar commented on Reigns' latest Instagram post and wrote:

"I’ll come keep you company your Tribel chief’ness."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



A 400,000+ jump from last weeks episode.



The Roman Reigns 1000 day celebration ascended above ~2,700,000 viewers.



A near 650,000 viewer jump vs this time last year.



Second highest viewership in 2 and-a-half… Last weeks episode of WWE #SmackDown pulled in 2,563,000 viewers.A 400,000+ jump from last weeks episode.The Roman Reigns 1000 day celebration ascended above ~2,700,000 viewers.A near 650,000 viewer jump vs this time last year.Second highest viewership in 2 and-a-half… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Last weeks episode of WWE #SmackDown pulled in 2,563,000 viewers.A 400,000+ jump from last weeks episode.The Roman Reigns 1000 day celebration ascended above ~2,700,000 viewers. A near 650,000 viewer jump vs this time last year.Second highest viewership in 2 and-a-half… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/d08dehd7dC

Reigns recently achieved 1,000 days as the Universal Champion. On SmackDown, he received a brand new Undisputed WWE Universal title from Triple H.

What is your take on The Bloodline's current storyline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes