The Bloodline's demise could start on next week's SmackDown, according to WWE Universe

After dominating the locker room, The Bloodline became one of the biggest stables. Unfortunately, the WWE Universe feels the stable could be heading towards its own demise when they kick 'Honorary Uce' Sami Zayn out of the group on next week's SmackDown.

Last year, The Bloodline became whole when Jimmy and Jey Uso reunited to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. Earlier this year, Roman Reigns and The Usos became the Undisputed WWE Champions of their division. In September, Solo Sikoa joined the stable.

The stable reached new heights as they added Sami Zayn as an Honorary Uce. The WWE Universe loves the Bloodline's storyline, but it began to show cracks when Roman Reigns began questioning Sami Zayn's loyalty to the stable during Survivor Series: WarGames.

Unfortunately, fans think that the stable has run its course and is heading toward its demise. After SmackDown, fans began wondering if the group would start suffering after they kick Sami Zayn out of the stable on next week's SmackDown. Check it out:

Captain Arabica. ☕️ @bmeads17 @CourtneySawicki @WWE @SamiZayn



So things not looking good for Sami might just be the beginning…



@WWE Usos @WWE SoloSikoa I think it’s all coming to a close anyway… Usos losing the belt’s eventually and so is Roman…So things not looking good for Sami might just be the beginning… @CourtneySawicki @WWE @SamiZayn @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa I think it’s all coming to a close anyway… Usos losing the belt’s eventually and so is Roman… So things not looking good for Sami might just be the beginning… ☕️

M @MarkRedbeliever @WWE If bloodline cuts up Sami next week, they getting mega heat @WWE If bloodline cuts up Sami next week, they getting mega heat

Chanel Cook @ccgamergirl94 @TheEWZine Something tells me something bad is gonna happen next week. I'm digging the storyline the writing has been good, but Roman will be there Jey told Sami to get a haircut and it's a big night for him too? Something is indeed up in the windy city. @TheEWZine Something tells me something bad is gonna happen next week. I'm digging the storyline the writing has been good, but Roman will be there Jey told Sami to get a haircut and it's a big night for him too? Something is indeed up in the windy city.

Courtney_💜🖤 @CourtneySawicki @WWE @SamiZayn Uhmm I hope it's not what I'm thinking its gonna be If so this is NOT Good for Sami!!



#SmackDown! @WWE Usos @WWE SoloSikoaUhmm I hope it's not what I'm thinking its gonna beIf so this is NOT Good for Sami!! @WWE @SamiZayn @WWEUsos @WWESoloSikoa 👀👀 Uhmm I hope it's not what I'm thinking its gonna be😬😬 If so this is NOT Good for Sami!!😯😯😯#SmackDown!

Fans believe Sami Zayn's departure is confirmed for next week, which will immediately begin the demise of this stable. The group will finally end at WrestleMania 39 when it loses all its gold.

The Bloodline's Jimmy and Jey Uso successfully defended their titles on WWE SmackDown

Earlier this year, The Usos made history when they beat Randy Orton and Matt Riddle to win and unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championship and became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Ever since the duo became champions of both brands, The Bloodline has become unstoppable. Last month, they became the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in the company when they defeated The New Day.

It's been a while since The Usos have been feuding with The Brawling Brutes for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The duo defeated The Brutes before and at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Last night, The Usos went head-to-head against Sheamus and Butch of The Brawling Brutes for the titles. Unfortunately, the Usos came out at the top with the help of fellow Bloodline members.

Who do you think will dethrone The Usos as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions? Sound off in the comment section.

