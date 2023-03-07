Create

The Bloodline's horrifying assault interrupted by former champion on WWE RAW

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Mar 07, 2023 07:33 IST
The Bloodline had a run down by former champion on WWE RAW.

On the latest episode of RAW, former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn rescued Kevin Owens following a brutal assault by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline.

During the Sikoa vs. Owens match, the latter brawled with the challenger even before the bout started. The Prizefighter quickly regained the advantage as soon as the bell rang, but Solo Sikoa ran him down.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline took a few shots from Owens but then countered with a low kick. KO indicated he got an accidental kick to the groin, resulting in no DQ.

Later, Jimmy Uso distracted KO while he was on the top turnbuckles, and Solo Sikoa took advantage before running into him.

During the match's final moments, Kevin Owens quickly knocked Jimmy Uso out and over and hit the cannonball and Swanton Bomb on Sikoa. But Uso interrupted, and the match ended controversially.

The Bloodline members kept pummeling KO as they placed him on the commentary table. Solo looked to hit the splash, but Sami Zayn came out to the aid of his former best friend.

Zayn took out Jimmy Uso and sent The Enforcer into the ring post before swinging missed chair shots at them. Sami Zayn came to the ring and offered his hand to The Prizefighter, but he refused to shake the hand.

