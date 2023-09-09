The Bloodline's new alliance emerges on WWE SmackDown; Roman Reigns appears to have new allies

Roman Reigns' Bloodline is easily one of the most powerful factions in WWE history, and they have done all they can to keep it that way. However, with Jey Uso leaving and Jimmy on the outs with the faction, they are not at their strongest. It appears that they have found themselves new allies after this week's WWE SmackDown in the Judgment Day.

Jimmy Uso was featured in the main event on WWE SmackDown as he faced AJ Styles in a hard-hitting match. Despite his best efforts and Solo Sikoa's intimidating presence at ringside, Styles got away with the win.

He was left facing a loss, but he didn't have to suffer that long as Judgment Day came out and attacked Styles, sending him into the ring.

In a major twist, it appears The Judgment Day and The Bloodline have joined forces on SmackDown. While Sikoa and Uso looked confused, this could be part of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman's efforts to strengthen the faction further.

As of now, there are no answers, but over the next few weeks, the situation and the alliance between the factions should become clearer in case they are working together after all.

Do you think Roman Reigns will approve of this potential alliance? Sound off in the comments section below.

