The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa issues a massive warning to 38-year-old Canadian WWE Superstar following SmackDown

The Bloodline is facing a huge conundrum as the group is starting to lose its trust in the 'Honorary Uce' Sami Zayn over the past few weeks due to his questionable choices and losses. Solo Sikoa recently issued a warning to former Universal Champion Kevin Owens following SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa's role as The Enforcer for the stable has allowed Roman Reigns and The Usos to retain their titles on numerous occasions on both brands. However, Sikoa has made several enemies of his own upon joining the stable and targeting members of the roster.

Last night, Kevin Owens blindsided the former North American Champion during a contract signing segment. The Prizefighter brutally took out Reigns and Sikoa before signing the contract for his match at Royal Rumble. After the show, The Enforcer took to Twitter to issue a warning to KO. Check it out:

"You won't make it to Rumble. I'll make sure of it."

It will be interesting to see if Kevin Owens can make it out of next week's Friday Night show unharmed before his title match against The Tribal Chief at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa once defended the North American Championship on WWE SmackDown

Last year, Solo Sikoa made a name for himself in the Black and Gold brand as he defeated several superstars in his quest to win the North American Championship from Carmelo Hayes.

However, he was quickly moved to the main roster when Roman Reigns needed him to join the stable. Sikoa helped The Tribal Chief retain his title at WWE Clash at The Castle 2022.

Regardless of joining the blue brand, Solo Sikoa made a quick trip to NXT again. He defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the North American Championship and added it to The Bloodline.

Solo @WWESoloSikoa

Keep in mind i never lost it.



There is always more gold out there and i got my eyes set on it already.



"🏽🩸 I made the NA title more valuable in a WEEK then any title reign in @WWENXT . Brought it to Smackdown with me and defended it.Keep in mind i never lost it.There is always more gold out there and i got my eyes set on it already.🏽🩸"

Unfortunately, Shawn Michaels asked Sikoa to vacate the tile and return to the blue brand. Nonetheless, before dropping the title, he made a successful defense against Madcap Moss on an episode of WWE SmackDown.

Do you want to see Solo Sikoa bring the United States or Intercontinental Championship to The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section below.

