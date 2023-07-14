The Bloodline storyline has changed the business, claims former WWE star 

For the past three years, WWE's biggest storyline has involved Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. With the Anoa'i family leading the current generation of stars.

Alongside his cousins The Usos and Solo Sikoa, as well as supporting roles from the likes of Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes, the ever-evolving saga has gripped fans across the globe.

During an interview with Wrestlesphere, former WWE star Trinity Fatu (a.k.a Naomi), who is the wife of Jimmy Uso, praised her husband and fellow family members for their work in recent years.

"When I think about legacy I think about my husband and what he’s accomplishing and what he’s doing, all of them together, they way they’ve changed people’s minds about tag team wrestling and what you can do with tag team wrestling.You know, at one point, nobody thought a tag team match would main-event WrestleMania. To me, that’s what creating a legacy is. When you’re able to change the narrative and the course of history by how talented you are, by your work and your contributions." (H/T Wrestlesphere)

Currently, The Bloodline is hanging on by a thread, with Jimmy and Jey recently defeating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a huge tag team match earlier this month at Money In The Bank.

Former WWE manager recaps the latest chapter in The Bloodline saga

Last week on SmackDown, The Usos put Roman Reigns on trial for his various transgressions as The Tribal Chief. Whilst it briefly looked like The Head of the Table was about to hand over control of The Bloodline to Jey, Roman hit his cousin with a low blow, following that up with a brutal assault on Jimmy.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell gave his thoughts on the dramatic segment between the family.

"I knew something was gonna happen, but then I said, just a little part of me said, he (Roman Reigns) may give it, it's a swerve, but he might give it to him. He'd take it back anytime anyway because he's the chief, but when he had that little tear, that was great," said Dutch Mantell.

Whilst the match is not yet confirmed, many are expecting Roman Reigns and Jey Uso to battle it out at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5th, not only for the Undisputed WWE Universal title but for control of The Bloodline as well.

