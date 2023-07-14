73-year-old legend thought Roman Reigns might give up his "Tribal Chief" position (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell was so impressed with Roman Reigns' acting on SmackDown that he thought the latter might genuinely crown Jey Uso as the new "Tribal Chief."

Last week's episode of SmackDown featured "The Trial of Roman Reigns," which turned out to be an emotional rollercoaster, just like viewers had expected. The Head of the Table came down on his knees to give the Bloodline Lei to Jey Uso only to hit a low blow, once again showcasing his twisted mentality.

This was followed by Reigns and Solo Sikoa brutally attacking The Usos, as much as Jimmy Uso had to be stretchered out.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that even though he saw the attack coming, he was compelled to believe for a moment that Reigns might pass on his crown to Jey.

"I knew something was gonna happen, but then I said, just a little part of me said, he (Roman Reigns) may give it, it's a swerve, but he might give it to him. He'd take it back anytime anyway because he's the chief, but when he had that little tear, that was great," said Dutch Mantell. [8:26 - 8:42]

Rikishi is happy with Roman Reigns' accomplishments

In a recent chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rikishi mentioned how the whole world now acknowledges The Tribal Chief.

The WWE Hall of Famer also added that he was immensely proud of what Reigns has achieved in his career and added that he was doing a great job in his current role on SmackDown.

"I think the whole world acknowledges Roman Reigns," Rikishi said, referencing the WWE star's "acknowledge me" catchphrase. "I am proud of Joe [Reigns' real name], Sika [Reigns' father], Joe Anoa'i. I think that on the flipside of wanting to be one of the boys, I think Roman is doing one hell of a job."

While there's been no tease of it yet, Rikishi getting involved with The Bloodline on TV could add more layers and raise the stakes of the storyline.

Do you think Reigns could drop his Undisputed Universal Title to Jey Uso? Sound off in the comments section below.

