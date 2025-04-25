“The Bloodline will never die,” says real-life member; promises major revenge after Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania loss 

According to recent reports, the Bloodline is officially over, especially after Roman Reigns lost at WrestleMania. However, the faction seems not done, and more plans are in the works.

Senior Editor of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter, caught up with Afa Jr. For those unaware, the 40-year-old is the son of the late Afa. He also worked at WWE from 2006 to 2009 as Manu. He talked about the end of the Bloodline and said that the faction would never die and was not going anywhere. The real-life Bloodline member noted that Bloodline would remain on top for the foreseeable future.

Afa Jr. talked about Paul Heyman’s betrayal of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania and said he was a “snake.” He went on to promise revenge on Heyman after Roman's WrestleMania loss.

“No… No. The Bloodline will never die. The Bloodline is not going anywhere. We will always remain on top. As far as Heyman goes, he’s a snake. We knew he was a snake, and we’ll see what happens... He was very close to us. But you know how they say, you keep your enemies pretty close to you. He played his part well, and he got what he needed out of us, and now all hell is going to rain loose on him. I promise you that.” (1:20 – 1:47)

WWE fans will have to wait and see what happens with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in the future.

