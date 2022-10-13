The Bloodline is set to take on current champion's faction at upcoming WWE Live Event

Earlier today, WWE announced that The Bloodline would face off against the European stable known as Imperium at a live event in Dortmund, Germany.

Consisting of Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and The Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, The Bloodline currently rules over all of WWE. Its leader, Reigns, is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos hold the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Another dominant group, Imperium, consisting of Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci, will lock horns with the Samoan faction in November 2022.

Imperium is currently a heel faction on WWE SmackDown, where they are feuding with The Brawling Brutes. However, they will most likely be cheered during their upcoming bout due to their European ties.

WWE Hall of Famer is a big fan of The Bloodline's current story

While Roman Reigns seems focused on his upcoming battle with Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, his stablemates don't appear to be on the same page.

Reigns recently tasked Sami Zayn with handling the faction's hothead Jey Uso. The Right Hand Man is seemingly unhappy about The Honorary Uce's inclusion into the group. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray praised the ongoing friction between Uso and Zayn.

"I'm loving the interaction between Sami and The Usos," Ray said. "It's as good as the interaction between Heyman and Roman. They are all gelling so well together, even Solo just standing there – and I love Solo just standing there looking like a bada**." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Despite the recent on-screen issues, Jey Uso may be going through the best stage of his WWE career. He and his brother Jimmy are close to becoming the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in the company's history.

It will be interesting to see if the Samoan group can continue their dominance on WWE programming and potentially outclass Imperium in Dortmund.

What are your thoughts on the current WWE storyline involving The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

