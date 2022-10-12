Current WWE act is as good as Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns, according to Hall of Famer

WWE legend Bully Ray believes the recent segments between Sami Zayn and The Usos are as good as Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns' interactions.

Zayn officially became an honorary member of The Bloodline on the September 23 episode of SmackDown. His friendship with Jimmy Uso has grown closer since then, but the same cannot be said for Jey Uso.

On Busted Open, Bully Ray claimed Jey Uso's apparent disdain for Zayn is just as entertaining as the Heyman-Reigns partnership. He also praised another Bloodline member, Solo Sikoa:

"I'm loving the interaction between Sami and The Usos," Ray said. "It's as good as the interaction between Heyman and Roman. They are all gelling so well together, even Solo just standing there – and I love Solo just standing there looking like a bada**."

Zayn lost to Matt Riddle on this week's RAW despite The Usos' presence at ringside. While Jimmy Uso attempted to help, Jey Uso wanted the former Intercontinental Champion to take on Riddle without any interference.

Bully Ray explains why Sami Zayn's WWE matches have changed

Before joining WWE in 2013, Sami Zayn went by the name El Generico. He wrestled worldwide and caught the eye with his high-flying move set.

Bully Ray believes Zayn's character is strong enough that he no longer needs to perform high-risk moves to garner audience reactions:

"Once you get the character over, once you're immersed in the story, the match becomes that much easier, and they [fans] respond to stuff," Ray stated. "You don't have to go crazy anymore. You're not gonna have to see Sami Zayn do in a WWE ring what he was doing as El Generico in a Ring of Honor ring, killing himself. No. Now the character's there, now the story is there. You can just have a regular wrestling match that people will buy into."

Zayn received huge cheers from the Brooklyn crowd when he interrupted Reigns during an in-ring promo on Monday's RAW. Fans also repeatedly chanted "Sami Uso!" midway through his match against Riddle.

