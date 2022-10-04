"I see thru u" - Jey Uso responds to Sami Zayn's attempt at mending relations

Jey Uso recently responded to Sami Zayn's attempt to curb the tensions between the two.

The Great Liberator became the latest member of The Bloodline after hanging around the group for months. On the September 22 episode of SmackDown, faction leader Roman Reigns gifted the Canadian an "Honoray Uce" T-shirt. All members of the group have accepted Sami as an ally except Jey Uso.

Zayn recently took to Twitter to explain why Jey might be having a tough time trusting him. This came after the two butted heads in backstage segments on last week's episode of the blue brand.

"Some people have endured a lot & as a result, have a hard time trusting others. They find it hard to believe others could be doing things for the right reasons, often believing there must be ulterior motives. Though it can be frustrating, it’s important to be understanding" Zayn tweeted.

Jey Uso has now responded, saying that trust is earned in his family, implying that the former NXT Champion has failed to do so.

"The hard times sharpened me. Trust is earned in my family. I See Thru u… -Jey"

Sami Zayn teamed up with Solo Sikoa to defeat Ricochet and Madcap Moss on last week's episode of SmackDown (September 30).

Sami Zayn hasn't given up on easing tensions with Jey Uso

Sami Zayn took to Twitter a couple of days ago and teased the easing of tensions between himself and Jey Uso.

Unlike Sami, Jey has been with The Bloodline since the beginning. In fact, the faction was initially formed when he teamed up with Roman Reigns after feuding with the Universal Champion for months. He now has a great dislike for Zayn, believing that the former Intercontinental Champion will one day betray the group.

The Master Strategist posted a video of himself dancing during a match on SmackDown. The video also saw Jey nodding his head. The 38-year old took it as a sign of approval from the suspicious half of The Usos.

"You guys want to focus on the times we butt heads, but never recognize that when it comes to taking care of business in the ring, we always have each other’s back. Look at him nodding along in approval here!"

It now remains to be seen whether Sami Zayn will be completely accepted by The Bloodline. Or is there inevitable heartbreak down the line?

