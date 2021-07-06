The Bollywood Boyz have a big message for Indian fans following WWE release (Exclusive)

The Bollywood Boyz were one of the many acts released during WWE's most recent budget cuts, which targeted the NXT and 205 Live divisions.

Gurv and Harv Sihra sat down for an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta following their WWE departure, and the brothers spoke at length about their unfortunate release, WWE stint, and future in the business.

During the insightful chat, Gurv Sihra had a passionate message for the Indian fans as he expressed the team's gratitude for all the incoming support.

The well-liked duo have received countless messages from their followers in India, and Gurv Sihra was glad to have inspired many people from his home country.

The Indo-Canadian stars have been a beacon of hope for aspiring wrestlers from the Indian subcontinent, and they hope to continue to be a shining example.

"As far as a message for the fans from India, man, since last week, it's been nothing but love for us and so many kind messages. So much love and support from the fans in India, and not just in India, but from all around the world. The biggest getaway for us has been the fact that the number one thing everyone is telling us is about how much we've inspired them. And that's the key, you know, when you have people messaging you from small parts of India, villages, saying, 'Hey, aap log humme inspire kar rahe hain (Hindi)(you guys are inspiring us), that's a big win for us, and you know, not only just in India but Indians in Canada, you know, who are looking up to us. Indians in North America, around the world, so, umm, a lot of beautiful love.

We can't wait for those Bollywood chants: Former WWE star Gurv Sihra wants to wrestle in India

The Bollywood Boyz consider themselves blessed to get nothing but love from across the world, and Gurv Sihra noted that their spirits are high despite being let go by the WWE.

The former 205 Live stars are motivated to script another eventful chapter in their careers. Irrespective of their next destination, the tag team is eagerly looking forward to performing in India again.

"And that's what's going to keep us going because we know we have so much to offer," Gurv continued, "So much to give still, and that right there is going to keep our spirits alive. That's what's making us not worry about the future because we know we're going to be just fine, and this is just the beginning. So, we appreciate all the love and support and can't wait to be back in India; performing live, whether it's, doesn't matter with who, but we know we will be back. We can't wait for those Bollywood chants (laughs)."

The former WWE Superstars are universally liked within the wrestling community, which is evident from some of the legendary endorsements they've received since the WWE exit.

The best days of the Bollywood Boyz might just be ahead of us, and the WWE faithful should keep an eye out for the talented team.

