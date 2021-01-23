The Bollywood Boyz comment on training with Shawn Michaels ahead of WWE Superstar Spectacle

The Bollywood Boyz recently spoke to WWE Now India ahead of Superstar Spectacle.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will take place on January 26, India's Republic Day. The show will involve a number of top Indian WWE Superstars as well as some of the biggest stars on the WWE roster right now including Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, and Rey Mysterio.

Sunil and Samir Singh recently sat down with WWE Now India. During the interview, they spoke about training ahead of Superstar Spectacle including working with WWE legend Shawn Michaels:

Sunil: We've been working hands-on with so many coaches down there like... Shawn Michaels comes to mind and he's been very helpful, very hands-on with us just nitpicking, giving us small details on things we're doing good and things we can improve on. That's how you get better in this business, learning from the greats who have been there and done that. That's our goal, it's to get to the next level and everything we're learning we're bringing to the Superstar Spectacle.

Samir: It's our time and we're excited to showcase what we can do.

The Bollywood Boyz on the upcoming WWE Superstar Spectacle

The Bollywood Boyz also spoke about how important WWE Superstar Spectacle is to them personally. They spoke about how important it is for them to perform in front of the country their parents immigrated from as well as all of their family who are still in India:

Samir: It's a big thing for us personally cause again we're talking about how [it's been five years for us in WWE and with the opportunity] we can show the WWE Universe what we can actually do.

Sunil: India getting to watch all the Superstars on the platform to come and to watch them on TV, it's going to be huge and this is not just something that happens all the time. For us personally, to be able to perform in front of the country our parents immigrated from and here they are all these years later watching us, and our families back home, it's a dream come true. I get goosebumps thinking about it, talking about it.

The Bollywood Boyz will be in action this Tuesday night at WWE Superstar Spectacle.

The Modern day Maharaja is coming to WWE Superstar Spectacle 🤩



Catch the return of @JinderMahal & a lot more on Republic Day 🇮🇳, 26th JAN at Sony TEN 1 (ENG), Sony TEN 3 (HIN) 📺



⌚ 8:00 PM#SonySports #SirfSonyPeDikhega #WWE #SuperstarSpectacle #JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/n3RMei9yaI — SPN_Action (@SPN_Action) January 23, 2021

WWE Superstar Spectacle will premiere exclusively on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony MAX on India’s Republic Day, Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. IST, with commentary available in both English and Hindi.

