The Bollywood Boyz name the WWE match that changed everything for them (Exclusive)

The Bollywood Boyz are best remembered for their time in WWE as the heaters to Jinder Mahal. They had quite a memorable run alongside the Modern Day Maharaja, which caught the eye of a lot of people.

While they may no longer be signed to WWE contracts, The Bollywood Boyz remain lifelong fans of the brand and its illustrious legacy. There is almost a sense of excitement when they're asked about the matches that inspired them to pursue their dreams in the business.

Gurv Sihra names the WWE match that changed his life

When asked which match changed it all for Gurv and Harv Sihra, the former would answer for both. His answer would take us all the way back to WWE WrestleMania XII:

"It was Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels. Iron Man match. That was the match that made us go okay, this is what we're going to do for the rest of our lives." said Gurv

To refresh the memory of our readers, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels collided in a bout that went into sudden-death overtime. It is a contest regarded by many WWE fans as the greatest wrestling match in history.

Gurv Sihra would also name other tag team bouts, like The Hart Foundation vs. The Rockers and The Hart Foundation vs. Power & Glory.

Talking to the @BollywoodBoyz is inspiring. They haven't let their WWE releases demoralize them, but it's inspired them to find new avenues and realize their potential. https://t.co/c9EgWrBPPY — Riju Dasgupta (@rdore2000) July 3, 2021

The Bollywood Boyz may have been released from their contracts but they are optimistic about the road ahead.

