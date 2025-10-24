The Boogeyman scares former WWE champion; she has a surprising response

The Boogeyman is among the most intimidating characters in WWE history. The real-life Marty Wright used to horrify fellow stars back in the day. The 61-year-old recently scared former WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.The wrestling veteran was released from his contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 2009. He made his return three years later to show up at the 2012 Slammy Awards. He has since made several sporadic appearances, scaring away stars on shows and social media videos.WWE recently posted one such YouTube video of The Boogeyman sneaking in on stars from behind. The wrestling promotion shared a short clip from the video on Instagram featuring Chelsea Green. The Hot Mess started screaming loudly after the veteran gave her a jump scare.&quot;Everything good, @chelseaagreen?! 🤣 Watch the full video of @realboogeycomin2getcha scaring WWE Superstars on WWE’s YouTube NOW! 🪱,&quot; read the caption. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostChelsea Green posted a surprising response in the comments. The 34-year-old joked she aged 15 years that day after The Boogeyman scared her.&quot;That was the day my hair turned grey and I aged 15 years,&quot; she wrote.Screenshot of Chelsea Green's comment. (Picture credits: WWE's Instagram post)Ex-WWE employee recalls Vince McMahon's reaction to hearing the amount of money spent on The Boogeyman's wormsCourt Bauer, a former member of WWE's creative team, once disclosed that Vince McMahon was shocked when he found out how much it cost to get the worms for The Boogeyman. He made the revelation while speaking on the Wrestling Perspective podcast a couple of years back.Court Bauer stated that normal worms had sold out, so they had to buy organic worms that cost a whopping $30,000. He mentioned that Mr. McMahon was in disbelief when he came to know about the price. Bauer added that although the show went on, the assistant might have been fired thereafter.&quot;'How much was it?' He goes, 'Well, sir, that was $30,000,' and Vince's jaw drops. He was like, '$30,000 for worms?' 'Well, they were out of normal worms, so we had to go organic,' and he just looked shocked. He's like, I can't believe we just blew $30,000, and there's John Layfield rolling in the worms, and he's crying, and everyone's laughing. But it's like, he was shocked, and I think that assistant was fired soon thereafter. But the show went on,&quot; he said.The Boogeyman's last in-ring appearance for WWE was in the 2015 Royal Rumble Match. While he wrestled a match at the DREAMWAVE Trick or Treat event earlier this month, it will be intriguing to see if he returns to the squared circle in the Stamford-based promotion.