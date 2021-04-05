The Boogeyman sends a message to Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman had a message for Vince McMahon via his official Twitter handle.

The Boogeyman was a popular name on WWE TV back in the 2000s. He has made numerous appearances following his 2009 departure. The Boogeyman is quite active on social media, and his latest tweet contained a message for none other than WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The Boogeyman's tweet indicates that he would love to have another run in WWE. He posted a video of him skipping and mentioned Vince McMahon in his tweet. The wrestling veteran requested Vince to give him the ball.

Check out the tweet below:

The Boogeyman looks in great shape in the video that he posted

The Boogeyman is currently 56 years old and looks in amazing shape for someone his age. He had a brief stint in OVW for around a year before making his debut on WWE SmackDown in late 2005.

He engaged in several feuds with WWE's top superstars at the time. The Boogeyman defeated JBL at the 2006 Royal Rumble event and later kicked off a feud with Booker T on the road to WrestleMania 22.

The Boogeyman defeated the former WCW Champion and his wife Sharmell in a Handicap match in his first WrestleMania match. He didn't do much of note as a WWE Superstar following WrestleMania and never won a title during his stint.

The Boogeyman had a lot to say about his WWE status back in 2020. Check out his comments below:

"Yeah, I'm still under contract – still under the Legend's Contract. They had me going down [to Florida]. Myself, Mark Henry, Ricky Steamboat, Nia Jax, Jimmy Hart – we sold [WrestleMania 36] tickets at the Tampa Stadium down there prior to the pandemic. So, that was my last thing with them. But as far as TV-wise, it was the RAW 25th Anniversary."

It looks like The Boogeyman has a lot left in the tank. Would you like to see him make a return to WWE and have a brief run with the company one more time? Share your thoughts in the comment section!