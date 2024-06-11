"The booking is unbelievable" - Ex-WWE member slams Shayna Baszler's recent performance (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo is not happy with the way the company is booking Shayna Baszler. The star faced Lola Vice in an NXT Underground match on June 9.

NXT went Underground once again as Lola Vice squared off against The Queen of Spades. Both stars put their extensive MMA background to use, hitting each other with powerful strikes. However, it was Vice who had the last laugh as she managed to launch a volley of strikes on her opponent, forcing the referee to stop the match.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was shocked to know that Shayna Baszler lost to Vice at NXT Battleground. He slammed the booking, mentioning that Baszler was getting ready for a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship and it made no sense for her to lose a match in the developmental brand.

"So, Lola beats Shayna Baszler, who's about to go for the Women's Tag Team Titles [sic]? So they beat Shayna Baszler on the minor league brand, and she's about to have a title shot with her partner?" Unbelievable bro, it's unbelievable. The booking is unbelievable." [From 16:13 onwards]

Baszler got back to winning ways this week on RAW as she and Zoey Stark defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. It will be interesting to see whether they can bring an end to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill's Tag Team Championship run at Clash at the Castle 2024.

